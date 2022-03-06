Leverj Gluon (L2) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Leverj Gluon (CURRENCY:L2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Leverj Gluon has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Leverj Gluon coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Leverj Gluon has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $32.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,530,342 coins and its circulating supply is 309,519,040 coins. Leverj Gluon’s official website is www.leverj.io . Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leverj Gluon’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

