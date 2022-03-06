Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

