Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

