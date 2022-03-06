Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCLP opened at $0.01 on Friday. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Life Clips (Get Rating)

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

