Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.