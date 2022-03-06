LiquidApps Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036947 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

