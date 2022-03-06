Liquity Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and $1.44 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,897,713 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

