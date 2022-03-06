Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.98 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $726.77 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

