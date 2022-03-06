Lisk (LSK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.96 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $282.43 million and $32.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001105 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

