Litecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $528.34 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.22 billion and approximately $528.34 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $103.47 or 0.00266153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,784,306 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

