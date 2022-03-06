Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Littelfuse worth $73,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

