LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

