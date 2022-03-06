Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $739,953.17

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $739,953.17 and $190,322.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 278.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,243,198 coins and its circulating supply is 23,167,771 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

