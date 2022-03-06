Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Update

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LOCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

