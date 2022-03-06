LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $2,307.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $749,687.81 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00293214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01241380 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.