Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

