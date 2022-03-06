Loki (LOKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,856.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.82 or 0.06760269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00264811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.36 or 0.00742108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00427115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00287363 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.