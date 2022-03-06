Loser Coin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $558,836.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

