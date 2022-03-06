Lotto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,751.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $3,751.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars.

