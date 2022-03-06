Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.07 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.