LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 398.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $82.14 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

