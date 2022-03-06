LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $105,398.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00103698 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,188,875 coins and its circulating supply is 162,647,534 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

