Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 4,896,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

About Luckin Coffee (Get Rating)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.