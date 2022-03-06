Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LVLU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $8.84 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.