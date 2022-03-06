Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LVLU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $8.84 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
