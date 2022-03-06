Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LXFR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $473.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

