M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $4,108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $7,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

