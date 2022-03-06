MahaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $10.19 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $2.06 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00008488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

