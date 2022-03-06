Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MKTAY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Makita has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

