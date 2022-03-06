Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MKTAY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Makita has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Makita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

