Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.