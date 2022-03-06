Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 2,645,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

