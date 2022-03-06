Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF opened at 2.26 on Friday. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of 1.43 and a 12 month high of 3.00.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

