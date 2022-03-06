MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $895,394.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.92 million and $895,394.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

