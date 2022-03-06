Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

