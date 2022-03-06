MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report $140.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.29 million to $146.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MKTW stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.97.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

