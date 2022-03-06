Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

