Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.11).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.75) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 104.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

