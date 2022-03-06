Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.32% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,571,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

