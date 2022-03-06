Marotta Asset Management Acquires 39,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

