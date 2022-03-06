Marotta Asset Management Acquires 7,299 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 14.89% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTW opened at $43.71 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

