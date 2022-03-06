Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.80 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.