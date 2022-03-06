Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.80 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.
About General Dynamics (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
