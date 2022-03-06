Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 5.30% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.