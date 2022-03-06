Marotta Asset Management Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

