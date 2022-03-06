Marotta Asset Management Purchases 5,650 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF comprises about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 18.38% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

