Marotta Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

