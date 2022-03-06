Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -210.17%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

