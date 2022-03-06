Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Masco has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

