MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,482 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.38% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $3,072,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 339,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

