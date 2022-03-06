MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $16,731.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,042.23 or 1.00074768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00074317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00225008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00141284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00269286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00030899 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.