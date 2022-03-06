Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $359,982.56 and $24.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.28 or 0.99811465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00225578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00141411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00266698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars.

