McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.41. 2,372,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

